Margot Robbie Needs ATL Extra’s!

Central Casting is now casting background actors, models, and talented skaters to work on the new movie I, Tonya, which is based on the life story of Tonya Harding.
They’ll need you for sure on Tuesday, December 20th in Norcross!
I,Tonya**STAND IN** Tuesday, December 20th
NORCROSS, GA.
STAND IN-Looking for a Caucasian-looking female 4’9-5’6 with blonde hair, over the age of 18, that can ICE SKATE, preferably with figure skating experience. You must provide your own ice skates.
Submit your name, phone number and current picture to lbrown@centralcasting.com and put SKATE in the subject line.