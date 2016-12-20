Q100 & The Bert Show wants to Pay Your Bills!

Posted on

payyourbills-654x368

The Bert Show & Q100 are sitting on a pile of cash and they want to give it to you!

That’s right — with four chances to win $500 every weekday (three in the morning and one in the afternoon), we’ll be handing out thousands of dollars to our listeners. Just imagine replacing your gas, car or cell phone bill this month with a little extra “me” money from Georgia’s Own! It’s easy to play.

 
Georgia's Own Credit Union

How to play:  Submit your bill below, then starting January 9, listen for your name at 6, 7, and 8AM, and then again at 5PM, and we are going to Pay Your Bill!

Read the official rules.

Fill out my online form.

More from q100

q100 Contest

Weather

Playlist

Headlines