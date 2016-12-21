Here’s What NOT To Get Your Girl For Christmas

If you haven’t started Christmas shopping for your wife or girlfriend yet, GOOD. Because you weren’t going to spend enough or get the right gift, anyway.

According to a new survey, the average woman expects $215 worth of presents this year, and that’s a pretty big disconnect from what men were thinking, because the average guy only planned on spending $68.

The survey didn’t ask women what specific gifts they want, but it DID find the ones they DON’T want. The eight things women don’t want for Christmas are:

1. Socks.

2. Bath salts. (We assume that refers to the bath salts you get from Bath & Body Works, not the drug that makes people eat each other’s faces.)

3. Chocolate.

4. Perfume, body spray, or toiletries.

5. Gift cards or money.

6. Kitchen products.

7. Windshield wipers. (Wait, what?!)

8. A sewing kit.

[FemaleFirst]