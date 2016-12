There was no shortage of family members at the gathering with dad Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish Cyrus and siblings Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrusall gathered around the decorated tree for a group picture.

Miley stayed cozy in a pair of pink velour sweatpants, a colorful star print top and a pair of fuzzy cat ears—the perfect ensemble for a fun night in with mom and dad. Her Australian beau also kept it casual in a simple crew neck sweater and dark pants.