Why Khloe Kardashian Is Now In Charge Of Her Family’s Medical Emergencies

Khloe Kardashian learned a lot about herself nursing Lamar Odom back from near-death, and her family learned a lot about her, too.

She told “Health” magazine, quote, “This is kind of dark, but after that, my whole family changed all of their wills so that I would be their medical adviser, because you don’t know how someone reacts until you’re put in that situation, God forbid.

“No one should be put in those situations, but with that, I found strength from within. I was super calm, and I was more like, ‘It’s greater than you,’ and you just get strength. I pray a lot. And I talk to my dad a lot.”

And speaking of Lamar, he did an interview on "The Doctors" before checking into rehab. It airs today. Here's a clip.