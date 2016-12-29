ATL: Free Rides New Years Eve

Tow To Go is a free service that provides rides for impaired motorists and tows for their vehicles.

Tow To Go rides are offered at no charge to AAA members and non-members alike on New Years Eve.

Tow truck drivers can only take a maximum of two people and one vehicle home

Advance appointments aren’t allowed as holiday revelers are advised to designate a driver and only use the towing service as a last resort

In some situations a cab might be required or law enforcement might need to be called in to assist in getting an intoxicated motorist home safely

Put this # in your phone right now….

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

More info here!