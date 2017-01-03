Ed Sheeran is Going to Save 2017 Before it Even Starts

Ed Sheeran is back. I repeat: ED SHEERAN IS BACK.
After a year away from the spotlight, Ed mysteriously posted a plain blue box as his profile pictures and cover photos on all of his social media accounts, causing an Internet uproar.
And on the first day of the year, he gave us this incredible news:
New music FRIDAY! Are you kidding me?!
And to top it all off, he’s started teasing lyrics:
And I’m hoping there are more lyrics to come.
All I can say is welcome back, Ed! We can’t wait to hear from you on Friday.