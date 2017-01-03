Who Was At Fault For Mariah Carey’s Disastrous NYE Performance?

Mariah Carey was EASILY the most memorable act on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” this year.

If you didn’t see it, there were some technical difficulties, and rather than perform through it, Mariah just awkwardly walked around onstage, talking to the crowd while her songs played in the background.

During her first song, she complained about not being able to hear her backing track, and at one point she said, “We didn’t have a soundcheck, but it’s New Year’s baby. That’s okay.”

She started fake-singing the second song, but then abruptly stopped, revealing that she’d been lip-synching, but that wasn’t surprising, since she TOLD the crowd ahead of time that she’d give it a go because the backing track was the full album version.

Afterward, her rep said Mariah told the producers ahead of time that her in-ear monitors weren’t working, but they didn’t do anything about it. The rep also accused them of “[setting] her up to fail” for ratings during the later West Coast feed.

Mariah’s people tried to get the producers to cut the performance from the West Coast broadcast, but they got shot down and ABC refused.

Her manager said, “[An exec] said he couldn’t do that. I asked him why would they want to run a performance with mechanical glitches, unless they just want eyeballs at any expense. It’s not artist friendly.”

However, the producers said they had “no involvement” in the situation, and that allegations that they’d intentionally sabotaged her performance were, “defamatory, outrageous, and frankly absurd.”

There’s talk that Mariah was the one that refused to do a soundcheck, but her manager says she was planning to do one, and was there in plenty of time.

Here are some Tweets about it. Josh Groban deleted his snarky line because he didn’t want to diss Mariah.

On Sunday, Mariah tweeted, “[Stuff] happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”