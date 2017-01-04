ATL: Extra’s for Gerard Butler’s New Movie

Extras Casting Atlanta is now hiring photo doubles to work on the new Gerard Butler movie Den of Thieves. Filming will take place starting this Wednesday, January 4th in Atlanta. Producers are looking for:

African American Male – Slim to average build and 5’10 – could turn into a full time stand in position for the right person

Then for later in January and February – we are looking for some hardcore gang members specifically a Samoan type and a Hispanic male – big and tough – tattoos are ok for this — email a recent photo exactly as you look today and all contact info to: DenExtras@gmail.com – Featured Gang in Subject

