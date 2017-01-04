Chris Pratt Almost Lost A Movie Role Because He Was Too Fat

When Chris Pratt first auditioned for the part of a baseball player in “Moneyball,” they told him he was too fat.

This was back in 2009, when he wasn’t in the same shape he is in now. In an interview with “Vanity Fair,” he said it was partially because he thought the extra weight worked for his “Parks and Recreation” character Andy Dwyer, and partially because he just got married to Anna Faris and became lazy about hitting the gym.

He said, “I decided to drop the weight, like in wrestling. I couldn’t afford a trainer, so it was all running and crash-dieting and cutting alcohol.” He eventually got the role.

Chris also talked about dropping out of community college and getting a job selling coupons door-to-door, and how it got him prepared for rejection. “People talk about rejection in Hollywood.

“I’m like, ‘You’re outta your [effin’] mind. Did you ever have someone sic their dog on you at an audition?’”

Later, he went to Hawaii, where he worked at a Bubba Gump Shrimp. His break came when he waited on Tommy Chong’s daughter Rae Dawn Chong, and she brought him to L.A. to star in a movie called “Cursed Part 3,” which he calls, “the worst movie he’d ever seen.”