Drake and Jennifer Lopez Are The Real Deal And Apparently RiRi Isn’t Happy

While we were all busy observing the holidays, Drake and Jennifer Lopez went and hooked up. They posted pictures together, and even attended a fake “prom” last week in L.A., where they were crowned king and queen.

Supposedly, Drake set it up after he heard that J-Lo had never attended hers. Is that true love? That’s what the anonymous sources are saying. “They’ve gotten very close fast. She gets really excited to see him.

“He’s not only a sexy guy, but it’s great for her image to be dating the hottest rapper in the game.”

It’s also awesome for Drake, because she was his childhood crush. She’s 47, he’s 30.

Seems like a couple everyone can be happy for, right? Well, everyone but Rihanna. She’s been getting busy with Drake on and off for years…and she’s also friends with J-Lo.

But now a source says, “Rihanna and Jennifer used to be good friends. She’s even confided in J-Lo about her rocky relationship with Drake over the years. Rihanna is very hurt.”