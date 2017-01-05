Justin Bieber Under Fire Over Puppy He Gave Away

Justin Bieber is one of those people REAL animal lovers hate because he keeps buying pets, then getting rid of them because he can’t take care of them. So far, that we know of, he’s done it with a hamster, a monkey and TWO dogs.

That second dog is in the news right now, because it needs expensive surgery to correct a serious hip defect.

Justin got a chow puppy six months ago and named it Todd. Then he pushed it off on one of his dancers, a guy named C.J. Salvador. Well, C.J. recently learned that Todd has hip dysplasia that could make him unable to walk by the time he’s a year old.

Unless he gets an $8,000 surgery.

So C.J. started a GoFundMe page, and he DID raise the money; even Will Smith’s son, Jaden, donated…but Justin didn’t.

A lot of people are flipping out on Justin for not helping, but that might not be fair as C.J. says Justin had no idea because he never told him. Todd is HIS responsibility now, so he didn’t want to go running back to Justin.