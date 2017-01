A few days ago, Ed Sheeran announced that he had new music coming out on Friday. Keep in mind, we haven’t seen anything new from Sheeran since his last album, ‘X,’ which came out in 2014 (there were a couple of tracks he guested on in 2015, but nothing major), so this is HUGE news.

And we got not one, but TWO stellar tracks – check ’em out:

“Shape Of You”

“Castle On The Hill”