Forget bread & milk…if you were gonna get snowed in, what’s the food combo you’re picking up to eat all weekend?

Bert’s picking up Tito’s & pimento cheese, Kristin’s getting rosé & dark chocolate, Brian’s picking up whiskey & Tombstone Pizza, and Cassie’s getting her Evan Williams Bourbon Egg Nog & Halloween Oreos on.

And Brian is NOT OK WITH IT.

Ps. In case you’re wondering…here’s why we buy milk and bread.