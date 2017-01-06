The Most Anticipated Movies of 2017

RottenTomatoes.com surveyed hundreds of movie critics to determine the most anticipated movies of the year. They crunched the numbers, and “Star Wars 8” came out on top, obviously.

The Top Five broke down like this:

1. “Star Wars: Episode Eight”

2. “Blade Runner 2049”

3. “Alien: Covenant”

4. “Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume Two”

5. “War for the Planet of the Apes”

The five most anticipated FAMILY movies are:

1. “The Lego Batman Movie”

2. The live-action “Beauty and the Beast”

3. “Captain Underpants”

4. “A Dog’s Purpose”

5. “Despicable Me 3”

The five most anticipated comic book adaptations are:

1. “Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume Two”

2. The Wolverine movie “Logan”

3. “Wonder Woman”

4. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

5. “Thor: Ragnarok”

The most anticipated horror movies are:

1. “Alien: Covenant”

2. “It”

3. The M. Night Shyamalan movie “Split”

4. The “Flatliners” sequel

5. “Insidious: Chapter 4”

The most anticipated “reboots” and remakes are:

1. “Kong: Skull Island”

2. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

3. “Beauty and the Beast”

4. “Murder on the Orient Express”

5. “The Mummy”