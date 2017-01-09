ATL Casting: Pitch Perfect 3

Pitch Perfect 3 Casting Call

The below is a casting call for BACKGROUND ARTISTS for the feature film

Pitch Perfect 3.

We are not casting Principal roles, so please do not send us inquiries!

These roles shoot in Atlanta, GA. We do not pay travel or lodging for these roles. You must be a local to GA or work as a local!

ENTOURAGE

Seeking Rapper entourage

Men and Women / 18 and over / All Ethnicities

Rate: 64/8

Work Date: Mon Jan 30th

Location: Downtown

Subject: ENTOURAGE

PIMPY OLDER GUY

Seeking a guy with a unique look: Pimp Like

Any Ethnicity / age 50 or older

Rate: 64/8

Work Date: Mon Jan 30th

Location: Downtown

Subject: PIMPY

MUSIC STUDIO STAFF

Seeking cool recording studio staff

If you have experience working in a studio please list exp. email

Men and Women / 18 and over / All Ethnicities

Rate: 64/8

Work Date: Mon Jan 30th

Location: Downtown

Subject: STUDIO STAFF

POKER DEALER

Looking for experienced Poker Dealers

Please list experience in body of email

Men and Women / Ages 18 and over / Any Ethnicity

This will require a fitting date: TBD

Rate:TBD

Work Dates: Feb 1st, 2nd, 3rd

Do not need to be available all days but it preferred

Location: Downtown

Subject: POKER DEALER

NEW YORKERS

Seeking those with that cool/hip/tough New York style

Men and Women / 18 and over / Any Ethnicity

Rate: 64/8

Work Date: Tues Jan 31st

Location: TBD

Subject: NEW YORKER

EXOTIC BEAUTIES

Seeking Model type exotic beauties

Women / 18 and over

Need to be 5’6″ or taller

Rate: TBD

Work Date: Feb 1st

Location: Downtown

Subject: EXOTIC BEAUTY

AROUND THE GLOBE

Seeking a HUGE range of ethnicities and nationalities

Asian / Indian / Hispanic / Middle Eastern / Russians/ Europeans and more

Please list your ethnicity and nationality in body of email

Please pass along to your friends and families

Men and Women / 18 and over

Rate: 64/8

Work Date: Somewhere between Jan 30th – End of March

Location: In and Around Atlanta GA

Subject: AROUND THE GLOBE

extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Include 3 pics (head, body and profile) age, ht, wt, and all contact info.

Subject: Please put correct role in subject line.