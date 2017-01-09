ATL Casting: Pitch Perfect 3

To audition for a role on Pitch Perfect 3, check out the casting call details below…
Pitch Perfect 3 Casting Call
The below is a casting call for BACKGROUND ARTISTS for the feature film
Pitch Perfect 3.
We are not casting Principal roles, so please do not send us inquiries!
These roles shoot in Atlanta, GA. We do not pay travel or lodging for these roles. You must be a local to GA or work as a local!
ENTOURAGE
Seeking Rapper entourage
Men and Women / 18 and over / All Ethnicities
Rate: 64/8
Work Date: Mon Jan 30th
Location: Downtown
Subject: ENTOURAGE
PIMPY OLDER GUY
Seeking a guy with a unique look: Pimp Like
Any Ethnicity / age 50 or older
Rate: 64/8
Work Date: Mon Jan 30th
Location: Downtown
Subject: PIMPY
MUSIC STUDIO STAFF
Seeking cool recording studio staff
If you have experience working in a studio please list exp. email
Men and Women / 18 and over / All Ethnicities
Rate: 64/8
Work Date: Mon Jan 30th
Location: Downtown
Subject: STUDIO STAFF
POKER DEALER
Looking for experienced Poker Dealers
Please list experience in body of email
Men and Women / Ages 18 and over / Any Ethnicity
This will require a fitting date: TBD
Rate:TBD
Work Dates: Feb 1st, 2nd, 3rd
Do not need to be available all days but it preferred
Location: Downtown
Subject: POKER DEALER
NEW YORKERS
Seeking those with that cool/hip/tough New York style
Men and Women / 18 and over / Any Ethnicity
Rate: 64/8
Work Date: Tues Jan 31st
Location: TBD
Subject: NEW YORKER
EXOTIC BEAUTIES
Seeking Model type exotic beauties
Women / 18 and over
Need to be 5’6″ or taller
Rate: TBD
Work Date: Feb 1st
Location: Downtown
Subject: EXOTIC BEAUTY
AROUND THE GLOBE
Seeking a HUGE range of ethnicities and nationalities
Asian / Indian / Hispanic / Middle Eastern / Russians/ Europeans and more
Please list your ethnicity and nationality in body of email
Please pass along to your friends and families
Men and Women / 18 and over
Rate: 64/8
Work Date: Somewhere between Jan 30th – End of March
Location: In and Around Atlanta GA
Subject: AROUND THE GLOBE
extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Include 3 pics (head, body and profile) age, ht, wt, and all contact info.
Subject: Please put correct role in subject line.