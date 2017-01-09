Drake Just Set An Industry Record

Drake now has the highest grossing rap tour in history. His ‘Sweet Sixteen’ tour raked in $84.3 million in just 54 shows, which breaks down to more than $1.5 million per show. Future was the opening act.

All the shows happened between July and October, and they could’ve made even MORE but Drake had to cancel a few shows at the end after hurting his ankle.

The previous hip-hop record was held by Jay Z and Kanye West, who made $75 million on their ‘Watch the Throne’ tour five years ago.

Here’s Drake celebrating the achievement on Instagram.