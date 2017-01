Sooooo how *exactly* do you tell if the guy you like just asked you on a date…or just to hang? She’s been crushing on a guy at work, and he JUST Found out she’s never seen ANY of the “Star Wars” movies (side note…HOW?)

Long story short: he invited her over this weekend to watch all three of the original trilogy…and she has NO idea if it’s a date or not!

The update: