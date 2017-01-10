Apple Music’s “Carpool Karaoke” Will Have Rotating Celebrity Hosts

Apple Music’s upcoming “Carpool Karaoke” series will feature rotating celebrity hosts AND guests, so each episode will have a different pairing.

For example, John Legend is doing one with Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande is paired with “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane, Billy Eichner is doing it with Metallica, and Blake Shelton will be in the car with Chelsea Handler.

James Corden is a producer, but he won’t appear on camera, with one exception. He’s doing one with Will Smith. All 16 episodes will be a half-hour long, and will premiere on Apple Music sometime later this year.

This is one of two “Carpool Karaoke”-themed shows in development. The other one is called “Carpool Showdown.”

It debuts this summer on Spike and Craig Robinson is the host.