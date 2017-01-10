Ed Sheeran Wrote Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” for Himself, But Said It Wouldn’t Have Made the Cut

Ed Sheeran says he originally wrote Justin Bieber’s song “Love Yourself” for his own upcoming album “Divide,” but it didn’t fit.

He said, “It just wouldn’t have made it. And then Justin took it and did his thing on it, and released it as a single and made it what it is.

“So going from a song that would’ve never been released…to [being] Billboard’s #1 of 2016 . . . and being nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys…it just shows you that you shouldn’t always write stuff off.”

He didn’t say how different Justin’s version is from what his sounded like, but he said, quote, “[Justin] did have input on it, I wouldn’t say it was just all me.”

By the way, Ed destroyed the Spotify record for most plays in a single day.

On Friday, he released the singles “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.” They BOTH got over 6 million streams in 24 hours, which beat the previous record of 4.8 million, which One Direction set in 2015 with their song “Drag Me Down.”

Ed’s new album will be out sometime this year, but there’s no release date yet.