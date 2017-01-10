Tap The App!

The App! A glowing example of ingenuity and convenience. Face it…the advent of downloadable apps instantly provided you with a status….the more apps you had the more connected you were and hip you felt. Plus, there’s really nothing like having the ability to summon toothpaste and a luffa with the push of a single button. The convenience is undeniable. In fact, as of May of 2016, 65 billion apps have been downloaded from Google Play alone. Apps are not going anywhere. Industry figures show the number of mobile app buyers in the U.S. is projected to reach 85 million by 2019. That’s a lot of Candy Crush and Five Nights at Freddy’s. But what about the apps that are actually designed to make your life better? Financial apps, for example, are a great way to take total control of your finances. But are they safe when it comes to keeping your information…well, yours? According to a recent survey, 92% of Americans, between the ages of 18-24 use their financial institution’s app. However, 45% of respondents to the survey said they aren’t sure how safe their information is. So here’s are a few things to keep in mind when using a financial app:

Check a financial institution’s website to make sure an app is legitimate. If you want to use a third-party app to manage money, do the research. Check with the Better Business Bureau’s comprehensive database and read customer reviews online before downloading a third-party financial app.

Stay organized by using a single app to streamline your finances. An added benefit to credit union membership is the mobile wallet Sprig® by CO-OP. If your credit union offers it, it’s essentially a virtual credit union where you can track all of your accounts and send money to friends.

Take advantage of security features like a fingerprint ID or numeric passcode on your smartphone and on the app, if it allows it. This offers an added level of protection against fraud.

Does your credit union offer an app? Suggest it as a legitimate option for consumers.

