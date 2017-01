Social media has made dating and relationships so much easier (from finding love to staying in touch with them and sharing it with the world) AND SO MUCH HARDER (who’s that chick in his picture? Why is she still friends with her ex on Facebook? Why doesn’t he follow me back on Twitter? You catch our drift.)

So what about this one: you find out that your friend’s bae is “liking” pics of half-naked Instagram models (that they don’t know). Party foul…or just harmless flirting?