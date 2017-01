Like a lot of couples, George and Amal Clooney often BRAWL about tipping. He likes to make it rain after a good meal, while she’s a lot tighter with the purse strings, but George has figured out a way around her penny pinching.

As you may know, George owns a high-end tequila called Casamingos, along with Cindy Crawford’s husband. So he always ends his meals by purchasing a premium bottle at full price, which is around $450.

Then he autographs the bottle and gives it to the waiter.