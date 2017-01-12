ATL Teachers: Casting Call

Margot Robbie’s new movie “I, Tonya” Casting Call:

**I, Tonya – filming in Duluth, GA – Tuesday, January 17th ***

Rate: $93/10 + $25 car bump

Teachers w/car – Currently casting 40’s-60’s Caucasian looking males and females, 18 years old or older, to work as Teachers with their cars. We are looking for sedans 1982 and older ONLY! Cars must be in good condition. NO white, red or black sedans.

Please submit current photo(s) of yourself & your vehicle, your name & phone number to: TONYA@centralcasting.com with 1982 in the subject line. You must include the Color / Year / Make / Model of your car in your submission.