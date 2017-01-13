Is Your Phone Spying On You?!

Have you ever had something happen to you that seemed really weird…but also, the more you think about it, totally and completely feasible?

Our Producer Tracey had something happen recently that’s freaking her out. She was talking – JUST talking – to her mom about arthritis and wrist braces, and all of a sudden she started getting ads on the internet about that EXACT thing.

And here’s the thing: she NEVER searched for anything related to that stuff, and it’s not the first time something like that has happened.

Are advertisers LISTENING to our conversations and targeting us for ads based off that? She’s not the only one it’s happened to, and one college professor even thinks it’s legitimately happening.