Mariah Carey Was Paid Seven Figures to Perform at a Wedding

If there’s one thing that we thought NO ONE was thinking after New Year’s, it’s that they should hire Mariah Carey to perform at their kid’s wedding.

But apparently, a Russian billionaire reportedly paid Mariah “over seven figures” to perform at his granddaughter’s wedding in London this past Saturday.

From the videos posted online, it seems like she was performing live. She dedicated “We Belong Together” to the couple, and also sang “My All” and “It’s Like That.”