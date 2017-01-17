Mariah Carey Was Paid Seven Figures to Perform at a Wedding

Posted on
Mariah Carey Was Paid Seven Figures to Perform at a Wedding

If there’s one thing that we thought NO ONE  was thinking after New Year’s, it’s that they should hire Mariah Carey to perform at their kid’s wedding.

But apparently, a Russian billionaire reportedly paid Mariah “over seven figures” to perform at his granddaughter’s wedding in London this past Saturday.

From the videos posted online, it seems like she was performing live.  She dedicated “We Belong Together” to the couple, and also sang “My All” and “It’s Like That.”

Beautiful Bride with Mariah Carey #mariahcarey #mariahcareylive #wedding #jewishwedding #happy #love @mariahcarey

A video posted by Nadia mishchanka (@nadiamish) on

She wasn’t even the only celebrity there.  Elton John also performed, Mark Ronson DJed, and Antonio Banderas gave some sort of speech.

Elton John @ Irene & Daniel #wedding #love #eltonjohn #dream #eltonjohnlive @eltonjohn #legend #sireltonjohn

A video posted by Nadia mishchanka (@nadiamish) on

Mark Ronson @ the best wedding of the year #markronson #dj #fun #wedding Irene & Daniel

A video posted by Nadia mishchanka (@nadiamish) on

More from q100

q100 Contest

Weather

Playlist

Headlines