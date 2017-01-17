Naked Billboards Are At Stake: Bert Makes His Pick For The “Motivation by Humiliation” Draft!

New year, same old story. You want to lose weight, but you just don’t have the motivation, drive or heart to stick with it. We get it!

Schedules get busy, you get tired, there’s no time for gym – and forget cooking. All that meal planning? Forget it: we’re doing delivery again.

Well, we’re hoping we can help you out by motivating you through humiliation…but there’s a catch. It’s OUR humiliation, not yours.

We’re talking naked on a billboard humiliation.

We’ll each choose one person to back. Whoever’s person loses the *least* percentage of body weight, that Bert Show member’s NAKED photo will go up on billboards.

We’ll set you up with a trainer because we want you to do this the RIGHT and HEALTHY way. No crash diets, no not eating, no unhealthiness. This journey is all about a positive lifestyle change that benefits your body and mind.

Trainer number 1 – Brian’s trainer – is Trainer Corey Taylor from A&E’s “Fit to Fat to Fit!” (You might remember him from our wake up call!)

Trainer number 2 – Kristin’s trainer – is Takeela Reddrick!

Trainer number 3 – Meet Bert’s trainer, Antares “A.B.” Brown. He’s skilled in personal training, class instructor, is CPR certified, and specializes in weight Loss/ lean muscle building, conditioning, Body sculpting, lifestyle coaching, diabetic counseling. Find him at the Forum Athletic Club 3393 Peachtree Rd NE in Atlanta!

Round 1 Pick: Bert

Bert makes his draft pick…and calls her live on-air to surprise her!