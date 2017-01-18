Celebrity Sightings: ALL Of The Celebs Are Coming To Town

STRANGER THINGS IS BACK for round 2! The Duffer Brothers are bringing us another season!

Are you 5’2? They’re looking for YOU to be Anna Kendrick’s stand in. Also looking for a “Pimpy Older Guy,” poker dealers, and New Yorkers.

They’re at Candler mansion near Emory filming.

Listener Kara [Kirby] works at a vet office in Sharpsburg where Millie Bobby Brown, 11 from Stranger Things, takes her puppy. They’re here filming Stranger Things second season. They have a second check up coming up soon. I’m thinking about disguising myself as a wounded cat to get in there. *meow* I’ve got Feline Aids. *meow*

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and all the kids are back.

They’re filming in downtown Douglasville where they set up an old video store with some arcade games. A top secret casting call for basketball players & “Kissing Couples” has been released for a big time Netflix series and I suspect it’s ST. So if you want to swap spit with another actor – audition for it.

AND Matthew Modine was hanging out at Mary Todd Hair Company, a salon and Barbershop located in Cabbagetown, ATL. Possibly getting a shave & haircut before filming season 2 begins? I AM FREAKING OUTTTT!!!

