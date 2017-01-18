Did Reese Witherspoon Quit This Role Because She Couldn’t Do *This* One Thing?

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey recently did an interview for their animated musical “Sing,” and the topic of difficult accents came up.

Reese blurted out that she once had to leave a movie because she wasn’t able to do an accent. She said, “Accents aren’t my thing…Scottish is really…oh no I don’t really want to talk about it.

“I tried to do a Scottish accent once…it was bad, I had to quit the movie. It’s not my finest moment. I don’t want to talk about it anymore. That [comment] just came out, and I really wish it hadn’t.”

She didn’t elaborate, but she was probably talking about the Pixar movie “Brave.” She was supposed to voice the main character Merida, but she dropped out. (The movie is set in the Scottish Highlands.)

Scottish actress Kelly MacDonald ended up with the part.