She Met Her Fiancé…While He Was Engaged To Another Woman And On His Bachelor Party!

“Before…it’s like I was sleepwalking. And the second I saw her, I woke up.”

EVERY person wants another person to say this about them…and it happened to our Intern Taylor when she met her current fiancé (also named Taylor. Seriously.)

But here’s the thing…she met him in Las Vegas while he was on HIS bachelor party. He was engaged to another woman, but it was love at first sight between the two of them.

They were so connected that when our Intern Taylor was leaving Vegas, she realized she had tears in her eyes, and Bachelor Taylor went home and immediately booked a ticket to go visit our intern Taylor WHILE his fiancée was sleeping…and then broke up with her the next day.

Five months later he quit his job and moved from out of state to be and live with her….and six months after that, he asked her to marry him.

The Tale of the Taylors: