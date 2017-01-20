“Will & Grace” Is Officially Coming Back

There’s been talk about a “Will & Grace” revival since last September, when the cast reunited for a 10-minute election-related episode.

Now, it’s official. NBC is bringing the show back for another season, with all four stars: Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally. The original creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan are also in the fold.

For now, it’s just billed as a single 10-episode “limited run,” but of course it’s possible that it could continue. It’s too early to say when it will premiere, but it sounds like it’s in the running to make NBC’s fall schedule later this year.

The announcement came with this brief promo for the upcoming season.

“Will & Grace” originally ran for eight seasons on NBC from 1998 to 2006, and it was one of the first broadcast shows to feature gay series regulars.