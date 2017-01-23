A Gynecologist Is Calling Out Gwyneth Paltrow

Before you go off and buy that Jade Egg from Gwyneth Paltrow’s website, you might want to listen to Kaiser Permanente OB/GYN Jen Gunter.

Because believe it or not, she does NOT think it’s a good idea to walk around with a stone in your hoo-hah. On her blog, she calls it, “The biggest load of garbage I have read on your site since vaginal steaming.”

She says the idea that a Jade Egg can balance hormones is, “simply, biologically impossible.” And she adds, “As for female energy? I’m a gynecologist and I don’t know what that is!?”

She also points out that Jade is POROUS, so bacteria can get inside it. This puts you at risk for, quote, “bacterial vaginosis or even the potentially deadly toxic shock syndrome.”

If you read the entire post, there are a lot more potential negatives, but to make a long story short, her expert opinion is that these things are NOT a good idea.