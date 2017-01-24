Tabloid Trash: Did Stedman Give Oprah a Marriage Ultimatum?

31 years. That’s how long Stedman Graham has been with Oprah Winfrey without putting a ring on it. He’s obviously a patient man, but patience has limits and those limits have apparently been REACHED.

Radar Online says they had an “explosive fight” over the holidays, and he told her she either walks that aisle or he’s GONE.

A source says,”He’s bitter and humiliated after waiting decades for Oprah’s hand in marriage. He told her that he either wants a wedding in the very near future, or he’s jumping back into the dating scene.”

It might have WORKED, because the source says, “After their fight, Oprah apologized to him and said they’d marry soon, and she’ll give him a big chunk of her fortune.” (Because *that’s* what it’s all about, right?)

Oprah and Stedman were engaged in the early ’90s, but they kind of blew it off, mainly because Oprah has never wanted to get married. A few years ago she said, “He’s a traditional man and this is a very untraditional relationship.

“I think it’s acceptable as a relationship, but if I had the title ‘wife’, I think there would be other expectations for what a wife is and what a wife does.”

So yeah, there’s probably no way any of this is true.